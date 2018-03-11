Come Correct When Tifa Gives You “One Chance/One Dance”

Fellas, when a girl invites you to bust a move with her, you better come correct!

Jamaican Dancehall artist Tifa wants you to be on your A-game in “One Chance/One Dance“.

Produced by DJ Kurt Riley, Tifa, and Kamal Evans, Tifa wants you to “bring it bring it”, “enhance the romance”, and “put her body in a trance” with all the moves in your arsenal.

With an uptempo Dancehall beat, it’s a crime to mess up the dance moves. You only get one chance, make it count and be the center of attention!

