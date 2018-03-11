Entertainment News
Slippie Redd: That Awkward Moment When You Slip And Fall On Stage But Music Is Life

Day N Night

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

One of the oldest sayings in show biz is that regardless of the mishap, the show must go on.

Apparently Trippie Redd got the memo because on Saturday, the Ohio native slipped and fell on stage in Chicago all while continuing to rap every single one of his bars.

Despite the minor mishap. Trippie did reveal some good news for his fans earlier this week, confirming that a World Tour is definitely on the way.

 

We can’t wait to see what Slippie, er, Trippie Redd has in store.

 

 

photos