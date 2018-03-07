K. Michelle Talks Recovery After Butt Surgery, Her Last Album, Deal With Jack Daniel’s & Entrepreneurship (VIDEO)

5 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Get up close and personal with Veda Loca In The Morning and K. Michelle as she talks about recovery after butt surgery, her new deal with Jack Daniel’s, her last album with Atlantic Records, opening her second restaurant and so much more.
Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Life & Times Of K. Michelle (Photo Gallery)
15 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of K. Michelle (Photo Gallery)
1. Los Angeles Soul Music Festival At Exposition ParkSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. 2016 Pure Heat Community FestivalSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Sevyn Streeter In Concert - Atlanta, GASource:Getty 3 of 15
4. K. Michelle Birthday Celebration Hosted by TrinaSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. Allure Sunday's Hosted By K. MichelleSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. K. Michelle Official Concert After PartySource:Getty 6 of 15
7. K. Michelle Performs At The Pride Festival - Charlotte, NCSource:Getty 7 of 15
8. Hair Show Weekend With K. Michelle And NellySource:Getty 8 of 15
9. K. Michelle Album Preview For 'Kimberly: The People I Used To Know'Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. K. Michelle Birthday Listening PartySource:Getty 10 of 15
11. K Michelle In Concert - Atlanta, GeorgiaSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. 2016 Pure Heat Community FestivalSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Hair Show Day Party Hosted By K. MichelleSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. K. Michelle Official Concert After PartySource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Celebration For A CureSource:Getty 15 of 15
comments – Add Yours