K. Michelle Talks Recovery After Butt Surgery, Her Last Album, Deal With Jack Daniel’s & Entrepreneurship (VIDEO)

Get up close and personal with Veda Loca In The Morning and K. Michelle as she talks about recovery after butt surgery, her new deal with Jack Daniel’s, her last album with Atlantic Records, opening her second restaurant and so much more.

Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

