Live and Loca Videos
Home > Live And Loca Videos

K. Michelle Talks Recovery After Butt Surgery, Her Last Album, Deal With Jack Daniel’s & Entrepreneurship (VIDEO)

farlinave
5 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Get up close and personal with Veda Loca In The Morning and K. Michelle as she talks about recovery after butt surgery, her new deal with Jack Daniel’s, her last album with Atlantic Records, opening her second restaurant and so much more.

Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

K. Michelle Birthday Celebration Hosted by Trina

The Life & Times Of K. Michelle (Photo Gallery)

15 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of K. Michelle (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading K. Michelle Talks Recovery After Butt Surgery, Her Last Album, Deal With Jack Daniel’s & Entrepreneurship (VIDEO)

The Life & Times Of K. Michelle (Photo Gallery)

Jack Daniels , K Michelle , veda loca in the morning

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Home, Not Smiling
Rihanna Gets A $2.85 Million Dollar Payday
 56 mins ago
03.07.18
Omari Hardwick, Tiffany Haddish & Tika Sumpter In…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
Kid Ink
Kid Ink on ‘Tell Somebody’ Video– “I wanted…
 15 hours ago
03.06.18
Usher & Grace Miguel: 10 Times Her Face…
 17 hours ago
03.06.18
He Got Next: Ciscero Is The DMV’s New…
 17 hours ago
03.06.18
Are Usher And Wife Headed To Divorce After…
 18 hours ago
03.06.18
Celebrate Ghana’s Independence With This Popular Move Bringing…
 19 hours ago
03.06.18
WWYD: Parent Rushes Court To Square Up With…
 20 hours ago
03.06.18
Odd Brother, Golf Wang: 13 Times Tyler The…
 21 hours ago
03.06.18
From 50 To Tiffany: 7 Stars That Could…
 21 hours ago
03.06.18
People Are Stooping To New Levels Of Petty…
 23 hours ago
03.06.18
Watching This Plantain Get Sliced & Fried Will…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
Drag Queens Everywhere Came For RuPaul’s Neck This…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Reportedly Released From Hospital
 1 day ago
03.06.18
Friends Become Enemies When Ghetto Spider-Man Battles Famous…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
Warning: If You’re Traveling To Florida, Beware Of…
 1 day ago
03.06.18
photos