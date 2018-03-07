Kid Ink on ‘Tell Somebody’ Video– “I wanted to touch on something that matters”

3 reads Leave a comment
Kid Ink said he wanted to deliver a video with a message touching on the immigration debate in America because he believes it’s an important topic. “I’m not a political activist,” he said. “Instead of doing the typical rap video, I wanted to touch on something that matters to the world and present an example of a reason why this direction is a bad idea.”
Shot in Mexico, the story centers around a relationship between an American man and a Hispanic woman in numerous romantic dates enjoying each other around the city, beaches and deserts. The American man must eventually return home to the United States and wants to take her with him. The woman reveals her family ties in Mexico and does not want to break the law. See how this story ends…
