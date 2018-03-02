Entertainment News
‘You Kiddin’ Me’ Kim Kardashian Inks Deal On A New Show

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 1, 2017

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Kim Kardashian has sold her Lionsgate produced prank tv show to Facebook to air on their new Watch platform. Kim will produce the a 10-episode comedy prank show called You Kiddin’ Me, a show where the kids are in charge and celebrities must do everything their own children say. The show will let the facebook community choose to prank their favorite celebrities. Sounds kinda lit if you ask us.

I can imagine Blue Ivy making Beyonce and Jay Z do crazy things. This might be good. This show is apart of Facebook’s goal to offer more television-quality projects for Facebook Watch.

For more information on the deal head over to THR.

