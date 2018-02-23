Music
Home > Music

Friday Shmood: This Ghanaian Teen Will Destroy You In A Dance Off

You ain't ready.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
International Fair in Ndola

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

If you thought you had your moves ready for the club this weekend, one Ghanaian student will make you go back to the drawing board.

The party seems to never stop for SKY girls — a network of teens across Ghana. Being true to yourself is one of their main principles, and it seems like the dancer below is doing just that. Check out her fire moves!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Friday Shmood: This Ghanaian Teen Will Destroy You In A Dance Off

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Not Invited To The Cookout: 8 People On…
 3 hours ago
02.23.18
Erica Ash Educating Others On The Word ‘B*tch’…
 5 hours ago
02.23.18
Watching These ASMR Videos Will Definitely Give You…
 6 hours ago
02.23.18
Remixing Your Cover Letter Into A Song Could…
 6 hours ago
02.23.18
9 photos
Have You Noticed? 9 Photos Of Remy Ma’s…
 6 hours ago
02.23.18
Black Excellence: 8 Things You Probably Didn’t Know…
 7 hours ago
02.23.18
“Just Beacause He’s Nice Doesn’t Mean He’s The…
 7 hours ago
02.23.18
Seeing Chadwick Boseman’s Infectious Laugh Will Make You…
 9 hours ago
02.23.18
It Wasn’t Me: Blac Chyna Breaks Silence On…
 9 hours ago
02.23.18
Look Alive: Watch Lil Uzi Vert Battle Blocboy…
 9 hours ago
02.23.18
Game Night Star Lamorne Morris Admits He’s Lost…
 12 hours ago
02.23.18
Damn Gina: Tisha Campbell-Martin Files For Divorce And…
 1 day ago
02.22.18
#TBT: When Your Favorite Girl Groups Appeared On…
 1 day ago
02.22.18
One Gospeled-Out Version Of The National Anthem Will…
 1 day ago
02.22.18
These Hypothetical Texts Between ‘Lonely Lebron’ & Kyrie…
 1 day ago
02.22.18
Shum’ On: Chris Tucker Made A Huge Announcement…
 1 day ago
02.22.18
photos