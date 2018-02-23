Seeing Chadwick Boseman’s Infectious Laugh Will Make You Laugh Every Time

Chadwick Boseman has heard a lot of the same questions over and over again during the press run for Black Panther — but somehow his laugh always seems to be authentic and refreshing.

Chadwick Boseman’s laugh cleared my skin, paid my student loans, cure both my seasonal and clinical depression, and washed and twisted my hair. https://t.co/bU1dGxKZvr — Okoyay! (@DesJones17) February 19, 2018

Chadwick Bosemans laugh is music TO MY EARS like when he laughs i laugh pic.twitter.com/8Rm6AP6jJH — p. hasnt seen bp (@violetchalla) February 13, 2018

Boseman’s laugh is so contagious that there’s even a Twitter page named after it, called “One Nation, Under O’koyé…and Chadwick’s Laugh.” Watch the clip below and let your day be made.

"here’s the video i made of chadwick boseman’s laugh that none asked for" this made my day pic.twitter.com/BKQZOsWYBF — girl posts (@girlposts) February 22, 2018

