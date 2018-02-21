J. Prince Warns Birdman Over Doing Bad Business

Certain beefs just won’t die. In the case of J. Prince versus anybody, it’s a matter of respect. And he barely has any for Birdman. In an Instagram post that could double as one of Prince’s “courtesy calls,” the mogul once more took up for his son, Jas Prince in regards to the younger Prince discovering Drake.

After a video in which the embattled Cash Money CEO makes mention of “family,” Prince goes on the offensive. “I’ve never been a man to use the word “Family” loosely because I believe life and death is in the power of the tongue,” the Rap-A-Lot CEO wrote on Instagram. “I also walk in great respect for the universal laws, one being cause and effect, simply meaning you reap what you sow.”

The Prince family’s long history in regards to battling Birdman in courtrooms over Drake’s royalty statements and more has been plenty documented. In 2015 he issued a courtesy call to Birdman, Lil Wayne, Diddy and more after many a slight that hit Drake that year. All of this not only reminds you of why J. Prince is one of the more feared men in hip-hop but that his The Art & Science of Respect: A Memoir by James Prince should be amongst the year’s best-selling hip-hop books.

