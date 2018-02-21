This Vintage Video Of Nina Simone Will Have You Feeling Like A Wakandan

Today would have been Queen Nina Simone‘s 85th birthday and needless to say, she’d be beyond proud of the progress we’ve made as Black people in the world — especially since Black Panther has made box office history in less than a week.

It’s official #BlackPanther crossed the $200 million dollar mark at the box office this 3 day weekend to the tune of $201.8M made domestically. The 4 day projections now heading to about $235M. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/2jEvymlak2 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 19, 2018

Ms. Nina was unapologetically and proudly Black regardless of the dark things that came against her in life. In honor of Black History Month, the success of Black Panther, and the Queen’s birthday, take a look at this rare interview of Nina Simone explaining “That Blackness”.

Hit the flip for more inspiration on being young, gifted and Black.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: