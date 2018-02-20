Jesse Salazar
Home > Jesse Salazar

Bun B Announces New Musical ‘Flava’ on the way During Cooking Show

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
0 reads
Leave a comment

Bun B’s last album was in 2013, and it’s long overdue for another if you ask fans like myself. Bun heard the calls and has been puttin’ in work in the lab, finalizing his next project as we speak. During a recent episode of his cooking series “Trill Mealz”, Bun gave us the ‘scoop’ on the name of the album and when we can expect the new ‘flava’ to hit our favorite platforms. “Return of the Trill” will arrive March 16.

Bun B , return of the trill , trill mealz

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Bun B Announces New Musical ‘Flava’ on the way During Cooking Show

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew…
 2 hours ago
02.20.18
Atlanta Airport Is Now Offering Non-Stop Flights To…
 3 hours ago
02.20.18
Wendy Williams Has A Long History Of Being…
 3 hours ago
02.20.18
The Truth About Death Row Records Is Revealed…
 4 hours ago
02.20.18
If Black Panther Celebrated His Box Office Win,…
 4 hours ago
02.20.18
Tessa Thompson & Gina Rodriguez Keep It Real…
 4 hours ago
02.20.18
N.E.R.D. Performs in Los Angeles
N.E.R.D & Migos NBA All-Star Performance
 8 hours ago
02.20.18
2014 BET Awards - Arrivals
New Video: Tinashe ft. Future “Faded Love”
 8 hours ago
02.20.18
How Would You React To Seeing Someone’s Head…
 10 hours ago
02.20.18
Everyone Is Bonding Over This Dusty Old School…
 10 hours ago
02.20.18
Your Favorite Songs Get A Grocery Store Remix
 10 hours ago
02.20.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Reverts Back To Being…
 12 hours ago
02.20.18
Michelle Obama & Other Celebs Give Final Verdict…
 1 day ago
02.19.18
Folks Are Heated Over Blac Chyna’s NSFW Vid,…
 1 day ago
02.19.18
Ayyye! Cardi B’s Diva Dance Is All Of…
 1 day ago
02.19.18
WWYD? When The Wifi Goes Down That Means…
 1 day ago
02.19.18
photos