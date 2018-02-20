Bun B Announces New Musical ‘Flava’ on the way During Cooking Show

Bun B’s last album was in 2013, and it’s long overdue for another if you ask fans like myself. Bun heard the calls and has been puttin’ in work in the lab, finalizing his next project as we speak. During a recent episode of his cooking series “Trill Mealz”, Bun gave us the ‘scoop’ on the name of the album and when we can expect the new ‘flava’ to hit our favorite platforms. “Return of the Trill” will arrive March 16.

