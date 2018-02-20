News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

DJ Luke Nasty aka Mr. Highway Music Drops New Visuals ( Explicit Content)

Pskillz
2 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Mr. HighPoint, Carolina aka DJ Luke Nastyy with 2 y’S drops a

belated Valentine gift for all the love birds across

the globe. Feeling that old school vibe in your new

school ride is a must. After hand delivering his new single “Last Night”

to the 979 The Beat studio. Luke a couple weeks back he told Pskillz

in regards to the industry “that its not a race, its a marathon”.

Consistency is key bottom line .

DJ LUKE NASTY , Last Night , Noise on the net

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading DJ Luke Nasty aka Mr. Highway Music Drops New Visuals ( Explicit Content)

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama & Other Celebs Give Final Verdict…
 9 hours ago
02.19.18
Folks Are Heated Over Blac Chyna’s NSFW Vid,…
 11 hours ago
02.19.18
Ayyye! Cardi B’s Diva Dance Is All Of…
 12 hours ago
02.19.18
WWYD? When The Wifi Goes Down That Means…
 15 hours ago
02.19.18
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Enjoyed Sitting Courtside…
 15 hours ago
02.19.18
GG-Mix: The Remix God Suede Turned Fergie’s Flopped…
 16 hours ago
02.19.18
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: It’s Nene Vs. Kim…Again For The…
 17 hours ago
02.19.18
Dr. Dre Portrait
Dr. Dre’s 53rd Birthday
 1 day ago
02.18.18
adidas + KANYE WEST New Partnership Announcement
Kayne West’s Surprise Appearance
 1 day ago
02.19.18
The Official Poster For ‘Creed 2’ Has Been…
 2 days ago
02.18.18
Rihanna Twerking With Friends Will End Your Weekend…
 2 days ago
02.18.18
If You’re A Fan Of ‘The Read’ This…
 2 days ago
02.18.18
You Don’t Have To Be Rich To Follow…
 2 days ago
02.18.18
This Video Will Make You Wish Children Ran…
 2 days ago
02.18.18
Safaree Flexes On Gatorade & Supports Dancehall Icon…
 2 days ago
02.17.18
53 items
Black Panther Private Screening At AMC Camp Creek…
 3 days ago
02.17.18
photos