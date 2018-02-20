DJ Luke Nasty aka Mr. Highway Music Drops New Visuals ( Explicit Content)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Mr. HighPoint, Carolina aka DJ Luke Nastyy with 2 y’S drops a

belated Valentine gift for all the love birds across

the globe. Feeling that old school vibe in your new

school ride is a must. After hand delivering his new single “Last Night”

to the 979 The Beat studio. Luke a couple weeks back he told Pskillz

in regards to the industry “that its not a race, its a marathon”.

Consistency is key bottom line .

