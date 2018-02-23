News & Gossip
EXCLUSIVE | Lil Xan Can’t Tie His Shoes! And Other Little Known Facts [VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
3 reads
Lil Xan interviews with Hot 104.1 jock J Fips talks about not being able to tie his shoes, dropping out of high school and being able to provide for his parents after encouraging them to quit their jobs. Also says promoting drug culture in music isn’t cool, so he focuses on promoting positive messages.

