Community Calendar – Jazze Interviews Amy Levner About The KaBoom Play Everywhere Tour

Check out this Community Calendar Interview Jazze conducted with Amy Levner the Vice President, Communications and Marketing at KaBOOM. They have a “Play Everywhere” Tour coming up on February 17th at Kiest Park 3080 S Hampton Rd in Dallas. This event is FREE for the entire family. Listen to this interview and find out why “playtime” is so important for families.
Get more information at https://kaboom.org/
The Play Everywhere Tour on February 17th @ Kiest Park
