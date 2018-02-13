Artist Accuses Kendrick Lamar of Stealing Artwork

A British-Liberian artist is claiming the team behind “Black Panther” used her artwork without permission in the video for “All The Stars” from Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA.

A lawyer for the artist Lina Iris Viktor, sent a letter on Saturday to TDE label head Anthony Tiffith alleging a copyright infringement has taken place, specifically the use of the 24-karat gold patterned artworks Viktor featured in her “Constellations” paintings. She claims twice she was contacted by the film’s creators for permission to user her work, the letter says, but she declined.

The letter says in part the video contains a 19-second segment (starts at the 2:59 mark) “that incorporates not just the immediately-identifiable and unique look of her work, but also many of the specific copyrightable elements in the ‘Constellations’ series of paintings, including stylized motifs of mythical animals, gilded geometric forms on a black background, and distinctively textured areas and patterns, arrayed in a grid-like arrangement of forms.”