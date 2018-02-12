Two Dead After Fatal Car Accident In Dallas [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS 11 News, two men died on Sunday (February 14, 2018), after a fatal car accident in Dallas.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

#BREAKING: @DallasPD: Two people have died after a violent crash on Walnut Hill Lane near Webb Chapel Road in Northwest Dallas. Walnut Hill is closed for the investigation. pic.twitter.com/43bVTR2cXC — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) February 11, 2018

Source: CBS 11 News