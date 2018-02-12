97.9 The Beat TV News
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV News

Two Dead After Fatal Car Accident In Dallas [VIDEO]

farlinave
2 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to CBS 11 News, two men died on Sunday (February 14, 2018), after a fatal car accident in Dallas.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Source: CBS 11 News

15 Things Invented By Black People (Photo Gallery)

12 photos Launch gallery

15 Things Invented By Black People (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Two Dead After Fatal Car Accident In Dallas [VIDEO]

15 Things Invented By Black People (Photo Gallery)

Car Accident , Dallas , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
See The Figure Skating Move That Was Banned…
 2 hours ago
02.12.18
Chris Brown Proves He Can Shoot His Shot…
 2 hours ago
02.12.18
What Were Cardi B & Anna Wintour Talking…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Magic? Kevin Garnett’s Hoodie Stays Put Despite The…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Trayvon Martin Protest in Los Angeles
Jay-Z Attented Florida Rally in Honor of Trayvon…
 12 hours ago
02.11.18
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Where is Nicki Minaj?
 13 hours ago
02.11.18
1, 2, 3… Black Star (Mos Def &…
 14 hours ago
02.11.18
Home Training: Mom Puts NFL Star JuJu Smith-Schuster…
 15 hours ago
02.11.18
Whoop Everybody: Mom Plays Dead To Test Kids…
 15 hours ago
02.11.18
Stop, Look & Watch: ‘All That’ Cast Reunites…
 16 hours ago
02.11.18
Check Out The Cutest Big Sis/Little Sis Cheer…
 17 hours ago
02.11.18
SXSW 2013 Music Festival - Day 3
Travis Scott Presented with the Key to Missouri…
 21 hours ago
02.11.18
Folks Have A Lot To Say About Snapchat’s…
 22 hours ago
02.11.18
25 items
President Obama’s Photoshopped Beard Is The Thirst Trap…
 23 hours ago
02.11.18
If Your Friends Don’t Hype You Up Like…
 23 hours ago
02.11.18
Check Out This Elderly Man’s Reaction When He…
 23 hours ago
02.11.18
photos