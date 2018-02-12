Two Dead After Fatal Car Accident In Dallas [VIDEO]

2 reads Leave a comment
According to CBS 11 News, two men died on Sunday (February 14, 2018), after a fatal car accident in Dallas.
Source: CBS 11 News
