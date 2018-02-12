News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Passport Fees Are Going Up Starting April 2

Get yours before the price hikes!

Global Grind Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
United Shuttle Passengers

Source: David Butow / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

If you don’t have your passport yet, you might want to start your application before April 2.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, the costs of processing fees will go up $10, from $25 to $35, on top of the $135 fee for an adult passport book.

via CNTraveller:

The fee hike, the State Department says, is due to the increased cost of processing applications. “The proposed $10 increase to $35, from the current fee of $25, is in line with cost increases for both the Department and United States Postal Service during the past nine years,” according to a final rule recently published in the Federal Register.

While most people think of the post office as the place to get a passport, there are actually many other places that handle the paperwork—“approximately 7,400” in all, according to the final rule. The majority of “passport applications are executed before a U.S. Postal Service passport acceptance agent,” according to a State Department announcement of the change, but “many are executed before state and local government officials as well. Approximately 10 percent of in-person passport applications are executed before a Department of State official.” You can also apply at travel industry events, like the Los Angeles Travel Show, where Hilton is sponsoring a passport application pop-up with State Department officials on hand to help with questions.

Urban Intellectuals Black History Month Cards

Black History Flashcards By Urban Intellectuals (Photo Gallery)

28 photos Launch gallery

Black History Flashcards By Urban Intellectuals (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Passport Fees Are Going Up Starting April 2

Black History Flashcards By Urban Intellectuals (Photo Gallery)

Passport

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
See The Figure Skating Move That Was Banned…
 34 mins ago
02.12.18
Chris Brown Proves He Can Shoot His Shot…
 37 mins ago
02.12.18
What Were Cardi B & Anna Wintour Talking…
 54 mins ago
02.12.18
Magic? Kevin Garnett’s Hoodie Stays Put Despite The…
 1 hour ago
02.12.18
Trayvon Martin Protest in Los Angeles
Jay-Z Attented Florida Rally in Honor of Trayvon…
 11 hours ago
02.11.18
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Where is Nicki Minaj?
 11 hours ago
02.11.18
1, 2, 3… Black Star (Mos Def &…
 13 hours ago
02.11.18
Home Training: Mom Puts NFL Star JuJu Smith-Schuster…
 13 hours ago
02.11.18
Whoop Everybody: Mom Plays Dead To Test Kids…
 13 hours ago
02.11.18
Stop, Look & Watch: ‘All That’ Cast Reunites…
 14 hours ago
02.11.18
Check Out The Cutest Big Sis/Little Sis Cheer…
 15 hours ago
02.11.18
SXSW 2013 Music Festival - Day 3
Travis Scott Presented with the Key to Missouri…
 19 hours ago
02.11.18
Folks Have A Lot To Say About Snapchat’s…
 21 hours ago
02.11.18
25 items
President Obama’s Photoshopped Beard Is The Thirst Trap…
 21 hours ago
02.11.18
If Your Friends Don’t Hype You Up Like…
 21 hours ago
02.11.18
Check Out This Elderly Man’s Reaction When He…
 22 hours ago
02.11.18
photos