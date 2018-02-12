Passport Fees Are Going Up Starting April 2

Source: David Butow / Getty
If you don’t have your passport yet, you might want to start your application before April 2.
According to Condé Nast Traveler, the costs of processing fees will go up $10, from $25 to $35, on top of the $135 fee for an adult passport book.
via CNTraveller:
The fee hike, the State Department says, is due to the increased cost of processing applications. “The proposed $10 increase to $35, from the current fee of $25, is in line with cost increases for both the Department and United States Postal Service during the past nine years,” according to a final rule recently published in the Federal Register.
While most people think of the post office as the place to get a passport, there are actually many other places that handle the paperwork—“approximately 7,400” in all, according to the final rule. The majority of “passport applications are executed before a U.S. Postal Service passport acceptance agent,” according to a State Department announcement of the change, but “many are executed before state and local government officials as well. Approximately 10 percent of in-person passport applications are executed before a Department of State official.” You can also apply at travel industry events, like the Los Angeles Travel Show, where Hilton is sponsoring a passport application pop-up with State Department officials on hand to help with questions.
Black History Flashcards By Urban Intellectuals (Photo Gallery)
