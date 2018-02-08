New Music
New Music: Kap G "Marvelous Day" Feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Gunna [Explicit VIDEO]

farlinave
2 reads
New music by Kap G “Marvelous Day” feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Gunna.

Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

KAP G , LIL UZI VERT

photos