New Music: Kap G “Marvelous Day” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Gunna [Explicit VIDEO]

2 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
New music by Kap G “Marvelous Day” feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Gunna.
Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Life & Times Of Kap G (Photo Gallery)
16 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Kap G (Photo Gallery)
1. Chris Brown In Concert - Atlanta, GASource:Getty 1 of 16
2. B High Kap GSource:B High 2 of 16
3. 2017 BET Experience - Main Stage PerformancesSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. kap gSource:Ovid Media 4 of 16
5. Le Jardin ThursdaysSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. 2017 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. Hustle Gang 'We Want Smoke' Album Release ExperienceSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. Kap GSource:GlobalGrind.com 8 of 16
9. Lil Uzi Vert In Concert - Atlanta, GASource:Getty 9 of 16
10. 2017 BET Experience - Main Stage PerformancesSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. Real 92.3's The Real ShowSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. Lil Uzi Vert In Concert - Atlanta, GASource:Getty 12 of 16
13. Essence 9th Annual Black Women In Music - ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. Kap GSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. Atlantic Records Event - 2017 SXSW Conference and FestivalsSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. Chris Brown In Concert - Atlanta, GASource:Getty 16 of 16
comments – Add Yours