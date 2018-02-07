Vegan Recipes: Have You Tried Vegan BBQ “Ribs”?

This recipe makes 1 serving per mushroom.

2 portobello mushrooms

1/2 cup Alkaline Barbecue Sauce

1/4 cup spring water

1 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. cayenne

grapeseed oil

basting brush

cast-iron griddle

Skewers (optional)

This recipe can also be made on a grill, cooked in a skillet, or baked at 350°F for 10-15 minutes (after step 4).

If you do not have skewers, you can always cook the mushrooms like riblets.