Ty's Conscious Kitchen
Home > Ty's Conscious Kitchen

Vegan Recipes: Have You Tried Vegan BBQ “Ribs”?

farlinave
0 reads
Leave a comment

This post is brought to you by Chef Ty of Ty’s Conscious Kitchen. He shows you how to make delicious vegan meals out of Dr. Sebi approved alkaline foods.  In this video, he’ll show you how to make “ribs.”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

What You Will Need

This recipe makes 1 serving per mushroom.

  • 2 portobello mushrooms
  • 1/2 cup Alkaline Barbecue Sauce
  • 1/4 cup spring water
  • 1 tsp. sea salt
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp. cayenne
  • grapeseed oil
  • basting brush
  • cast-iron griddle
  • Skewers (optional)

This recipe can also be made on a grill, cooked in a skillet, or baked at 350°F for 10-15 minutes (after step 4).

If you do not have skewers, you can always cook the mushrooms like riblets.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

Directions

  1. Scrape gills off the underside of each mushroom cap to avoid an earthy taste and slice mushrooms about 1/2 inch apart.
  2. Add mushrooms to a large container and add seasonings, water, and most of the barbecue sauce.
  3. Cover with a lid, shake, and store in refrigerator for about 6-8 hours. Flip container over every 2 hours.
  4. Take a skewer and push through 3 mushrooms around the middle, add other skewer, then add about 2-3 more slices. If any slices break, you can cook them as riblets.
  5. On medium heat, brush griddle with oil, and cook ribs for 12-15 minutes, flipping every 3 minutes. Brush with more barbecue sauce if desired every few flips.
  6. Serve with an alkaline side dish and enjoy!

For more information on these vegan recipes, visit www.tysconsciouskitchen.com.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Urban Intellectuals Black History Month Cards

Black History Flashcards By Urban Intellectuals (Photo Gallery)

28 photos Launch gallery

Black History Flashcards By Urban Intellectuals (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Vegan Recipes: Have You Tried Vegan BBQ “Ribs”?

Black History Flashcards By Urban Intellectuals (Photo Gallery)

ty's conscious kitchen

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Kendrick Lamar & SZA “All the Stars” Music…
 2 hours ago
02.06.18
REAL 92.3's 'The Real Show'
Drake Surprises Miami High School and College Students…
 4 hours ago
02.06.18
Nosy Girlfriends, If You’re Thinking About Going Through…
 6 hours ago
02.06.18
Awkward: These Two Folks Got Each Other The…
 7 hours ago
02.06.18
There’s Nothing Worse (Or Funnier) Than Tone-Deaf Folks…
 7 hours ago
02.06.18
FYI, Ladies: Michael B. Jordan Talks To Ellen…
 7 hours ago
02.06.18
LOL: Who Did This To Kylie Jenner And…
 8 hours ago
02.06.18
From Heroes To Actors: The 15:17 To Paris…
 8 hours ago
02.06.18
Celebrities Visit MTV TRL - January 15, 2018
New Music: Tee Grizzley ft. Meek Mill “First…
 9 hours ago
02.06.18
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
Lil Uzi Vert performs “The Way Life Goes”…
 9 hours ago
02.06.18
#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe Has People In Their Feelings On Twitter
 10 hours ago
02.06.18
Here’s What Else Was Going On In 2003…
 10 hours ago
02.06.18
Find Out Why They Call This Remarkable Individual…
 11 hours ago
02.06.18
Folks Have Questions On How Far The Rock…
 12 hours ago
02.06.18
10 Tweets That Only Non-Morning People Can Relate…
 12 hours ago
02.06.18
What Would Do If You Were Out Shopping…
 1 day ago
02.05.18
photos