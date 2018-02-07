Vegan Recipes: Have You Tried Vegan BBQ “Ribs”?

0 reads Leave a comment
This post is brought to you by Chef Ty of Ty’s Conscious Kitchen. He shows you how to make delicious vegan meals out of Dr. Sebi approved alkaline foods. In this video, he’ll show you how to make “ribs.”
What You Will Need
This recipe makes 1 serving per mushroom.
- 2 portobello mushrooms
- 1/2 cup Alkaline Barbecue Sauce
- 1/4 cup spring water
- 1 tsp. sea salt
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1/2 tsp. cayenne
- grapeseed oil
- basting brush
- cast-iron griddle
- Skewers (optional)
This recipe can also be made on a grill, cooked in a skillet, or baked at 350°F for 10-15 minutes (after step 4).
If you do not have skewers, you can always cook the mushrooms like riblets.
Directions
- Scrape gills off the underside of each mushroom cap to avoid an earthy taste and slice mushrooms about 1/2 inch apart.
- Add mushrooms to a large container and add seasonings, water, and most of the barbecue sauce.
- Cover with a lid, shake, and store in refrigerator for about 6-8 hours. Flip container over every 2 hours.
- Take a skewer and push through 3 mushrooms around the middle, add other skewer, then add about 2-3 more slices. If any slices break, you can cook them as riblets.
- On medium heat, brush griddle with oil, and cook ribs for 12-15 minutes, flipping every 3 minutes. Brush with more barbecue sauce if desired every few flips.
- Serve with an alkaline side dish and enjoy!
For more information on these vegan recipes, visit www.tysconsciouskitchen.com.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
