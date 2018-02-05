Detroit Rapper Peezy Allegedly Found Shot In Head On Eastside

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Detroit Rapper Peezy Allegedly Found Shot In Head On Eastside

Hot 107.5
27 reads
Leave a comment

Allegedly rapper, Peezy, was shot Saturday evening on the east side.

Witness said that they heard gunshots on 3600 block of Fairview Street, where they found him laying in the middle of the street with wounds to the head. He is currently recovering. Details still emerging.

Peezy just got back to Detroit from preforming in Milwaukee.

We are wishing Peezy, a quick recovery. #PrayersUp

 

WATCH: TE Peezy Chats With Deelishis On ‘Live With London Charles’

Stay up-to-date by following us on FacebookTwitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

 

detroit , peezy , TM

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Detroit Rapper Peezy Allegedly Found Shot In Head On Eastside

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Detroit Rapper Peezy Allegedly Found Shot In Head…
 2 hours ago
02.05.18
Kevin Hart Was The Highlight Of The Philadelphia…
 10 hours ago
02.04.18
Everyone’s Talking About These Super Bowl Commercials
 11 hours ago
02.04.18
Bruno Mars’ Rehearsals Are As Good As His…
 15 hours ago
02.04.18
Secret’s Out! Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Details About…
 18 hours ago
02.04.18
#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Trends Ahead Of Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl…
 18 hours ago
02.04.18
Schmood: We’re Stepping Into A New Week Like…
 22 hours ago
02.04.18
5 Videos That Prove Cam’ron Can Go From…
 22 hours ago
02.04.18
That Awkward Moment When Mom Gets Her Freak…
 1 day ago
02.04.18
Kid Freaks Out After Seeing Baby Kick In…
 1 day ago
02.04.18
These New York Dancers Are Getting It In
 1 day ago
02.04.18
Don’t Get Caught Needing To Go #2 While…
 1 day ago
02.04.18
Watch: Did This Parent Take It Too Far…
 2 days ago
02.03.18
THOUGHTS? Model India Love Is Now A Rapper…
 2 days ago
02.03.18
The Lemon Dance Challenge Is Still A Thing…
 2 days ago
02.03.18
Oh Say Can You Sing! Top 8 National…
 3 days ago
02.02.18
photos