Kylie Jenner Announces Birth Of Daughter To The World

After months of speculation, and weeks of waiting for confirmation, Kylie Jenner used social media to announce that she welcomed new life into the world.

Jenner, along with boyfriend Travis Scott, are now the parents of an 8 lbs., 9 oz. little girl who arrived on February 1. No word yet on the new baby’s name.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant By Travis Scott

“I’m sorry “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote in a lengthy note posted to her Instagram page. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

Jenner also posted an 11 minute documentary to her official YouTube page, beginning with a throwback video of her mother and father in the delivery room, awaiting her arrival.

Shots also include Jenner’s nine month journey into mommyhood, images of her flexing her baby bump along with commentary from her friends and family. The video concludes a quick shot of Jenner and her newborn in the hospital.

Glam-ma Kris Jenner tweeted her joy over the new baby’s arrival.

God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief! https://t.co/lFrymHVFTs @KylieJenner — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 4, 2018

The Kardashian-Jenner clan continues to expand as Kylie’s baby makes seven grandchildren, with Khloe’s upcoming birth totaling out to eight!

DON’T MISS:

Blac Chyna Talks Rob’s Betrayal, The Shame Of Living With Kylie & God Getting Her Through

Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Sue Blac Chyna For Assault, Claims She Tried To Choke Him With iPhone Cord