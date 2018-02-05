News & Gossip
Kylie Jenner Announces Birth Of Daughter To The World

The new mom gave birth to a bouncing baby girl on February 1.

After months of speculation, and weeks of waiting for confirmation, Kylie Jenner used social media to announce that she welcomed new life into the world.

Jenner, along with boyfriend Travis Scott, are now the parents of an 8 lbs., 9 oz. little girl who arrived on February 1. No word yet on the new baby’s name.

“I’m sorry “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote in a lengthy note posted to her Instagram page. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Jenner also posted an 11 minute documentary to her official YouTube page, beginning with a throwback video of her mother and father in the delivery room, awaiting her arrival.

Shots also include Jenner’s nine month journey into mommyhood, images of her flexing her baby bump along with commentary from her friends and family. The video concludes a quick shot of Jenner and her newborn in the hospital.

Glam-ma Kris Jenner tweeted her joy over the new baby’s arrival.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan continues to expand as Kylie’s baby makes seven grandchildren, with Khloe’s upcoming birth totaling out to eight!

photos