Bruno Mars And Cardi B are coming back to the DFW!

Bruno Mars has been teasing us about doing a second phase of his “24K Magic World Tour.”

What if I told you I wanna do one more U.S tour so we could celebrate 24k Magic together one last time….. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 2, 2018

And he added a little more entrigue when he tweeted about recruiting Cardi B.

Annndddd…what if I told u imma bring my lil sis @iamcardib on tour so we can really turn your city upside down! Make this finale a party!! — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 2, 2018

Bruno finally revealed the true intention behind his tweets, announcing a 12-date North American journey that kicks off in Boston, eventually making its way to our doorstep.

Tickets go on sale February 16. Stay close to 97-9 The Beat to win your way in!!

A celebration must commence!! — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 2, 2018

