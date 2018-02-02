97.9 The Beat TV News
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV News

Dallas Man John Battaglia, Who Killed Daughters, Executed [VIDEO]

farlinave
7 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Dallas man, John Battaglia, was executed last night (February 1, 2018). He was convicted of killing his two daughters in their Deep Ellum apartment in 2001.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: CBS 11 News

 

 

20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories

6 photos Launch gallery

20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories

Continue reading Dallas Man John Battaglia, Who Killed Daughters, Executed [VIDEO]

20 Of The Most Devastating Crime Stories

Dallas , execution , john battaglia , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Some People Did Not Know That The Postal…
 17 hours ago
02.01.18
Kim Kardashian Sends Valentines To Her Haters
 18 hours ago
02.01.18
Amazon Sells Homes Now — But It’s Not…
 19 hours ago
02.01.18
Feel Better About Yourself: Check Out These Injuries…
 21 hours ago
02.01.18
February Is Finally Here And Folks Are Overly…
 21 hours ago
02.01.18
Michael B Jordan Talks Black Panther Then Shares…
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
January 2018 Had Some Of The Most Hilarious…
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
Someone Has To Give This Man A Record…
 23 hours ago
02.01.18
#TBT: Leah LaBelle Aces ‘American Idol’ Audition Singing…
 24 hours ago
02.01.18
Remember Sammie? Well, He’s All Grown Up Now…
 1 day ago
02.01.18
Black Excellence: JAY-Z, Diddy & More Star In…
 1 day ago
02.01.18
What If Cardi B’s Voice Replaced Alexa’s?
 2 days ago
01.31.18
QUIZ: Which Black Superhero Are You?
 2 days ago
01.31.18
Did You Know That These Stars Dated?
 2 days ago
01.31.18
RIP Rasual Butler & Leah LaBelle: A Look…
 2 days ago
01.31.18
SYTYCD’s Sheaden Gabriel Dances His Heart Out To…
 2 days ago
01.31.18
photos