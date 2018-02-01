Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Amazon Sells Homes Now — But It’s Not What You Think

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
GERMANY-US-ECONOMY-RETAIL-LABOUR-AMAZON

Source: JOHN MACDOUGALL / Getty

If you didn’t think buying everything online is our new normal, than you may want to sit for this hot, existential tea.

Amazon isn’t just for quick, deliverable goods anymore. Now, you can actually purchase a home on the electronic commerce site — and tiny one nonetheless.

Tiny homes are all the rage these days due to their cost efficiency. The desire to live a simpler life apart from the current capitalist society has grown so strong that people are choosing to downsize from the typical American home (2,600 square feet) to a tiny house (between 100 and 400 square feet).

Environmental and Financial concerns also greatly decrease when living in a tiny home. See how the couple below converted a school bus into a home.

 

Would you buy a Tiny home? Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your answer.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Amazon Sells Homes Now — But It’s Not What You Think

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Some People Did Not Know That The Postal…
 7 hours ago
02.01.18
Feel Better About Yourself: Check Out These Injuries…
 10 hours ago
02.01.18
February Is Finally Here And Folks Are Overly…
 11 hours ago
02.01.18
Michael B Jordan Talks Black Panther Then Shares…
 12 hours ago
02.01.18
January 2018 Had Some Of The Most Hilarious…
 12 hours ago
02.01.18
Someone Has To Give This Man A Record…
 13 hours ago
02.01.18
#TBT: Leah LaBelle Aces ‘American Idol’ Audition Singing…
 13 hours ago
02.01.18
Remember Sammie? Well, He’s All Grown Up Now…
 15 hours ago
02.01.18
Black Excellence: JAY-Z, Diddy & More Star In…
 15 hours ago
02.01.18
What If Cardi B’s Voice Replaced Alexa’s?
 1 day ago
01.31.18
QUIZ: Which Black Superhero Are You?
 1 day ago
01.31.18
Did You Know That These Stars Dated?
 1 day ago
01.31.18
RIP Rasual Butler & Leah LaBelle: A Look…
 1 day ago
01.31.18
SYTYCD’s Sheaden Gabriel Dances His Heart Out To…
 1 day ago
01.31.18
Tami Roman Gives Her #WednesdayWisdom For Managing Social…
 2 days ago
01.31.18
Rihanna’s Greatest Instagram Clapbacks
 2 days ago
01.31.18
photos