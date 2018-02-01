Amazon Sells Homes Now — But It’s Not What You Think

If you didn’t think buying everything online is our new normal, than you may want to sit for this hot, existential tea.

Amazon isn’t just for quick, deliverable goods anymore. Now, you can actually purchase a home on the electronic commerce site — and tiny one nonetheless.

Tiny homes are all the rage these days due to their cost efficiency. The desire to live a simpler life apart from the current capitalist society has grown so strong that people are choosing to downsize from the typical American home (2,600 square feet) to a tiny house (between 100 and 400 square feet).

Environmental and Financial concerns also greatly decrease when living in a tiny home. See how the couple below converted a school bus into a home.

