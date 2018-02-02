Entertainment News
Some People Did Not Know That The Postal Service Logo Is An Eagle

Apparently, there are quite a few people who did not know that the official symbol of the United States Postal Service is an eagle.

Most of these guys had no idea it was an eagle until they saw this NFL meme come across their timeline.

 

 

 

He isn’t the only one, in fact, a lot of people thought the logo was actually an envelope.  Hit the flip for more.

