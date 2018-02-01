Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#TBT: Leah LaBelle Aces ‘American Idol’ Audition Singing Whitney Houston

Global Grind
3 reads
Leave a comment
Pharrell Williams And Adidas Celebrate Collaboration

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

On Wednesday, two major talents were lost.

Singer Leah LaBelle was killed in a car accident along with her husband, former NBA star Rasual Butler. 

Many folks took to social media to honor the lost couple, and to continue the tribute, we give you Leah’s amazing American Idol audition from 2004. Swipe through the Instagram post for video.

RIP love💔🙏Your voice will never be forgotten. #leahlabelle

A post shared by The Nostalgic Era™ (@theeraofnostalgia) on

 

R.I.P. Leah and Rasual. You will be missed!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #TBT: Leah LaBelle Aces ‘American Idol’ Audition Singing Whitney Houston

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Feel Better About Yourself: Check Out These Injuries…
 3 hours ago
02.01.18
February Is Finally Here And Folks Are Overly…
 3 hours ago
02.01.18
Michael B Jordan Talks Black Panther Then Shares…
 4 hours ago
02.01.18
January 2018 Had Some Of The Most Hilarious…
 4 hours ago
02.01.18
Someone Has To Give This Man A Record…
 5 hours ago
02.01.18
#TBT: Leah LaBelle Aces ‘American Idol’ Audition Singing…
 6 hours ago
02.01.18
Remember Sammie? Well, He’s All Grown Up Now…
 7 hours ago
02.01.18
Black Excellence: JAY-Z, Diddy & More Star In…
 7 hours ago
02.01.18
What If Cardi B’s Voice Replaced Alexa’s?
 19 hours ago
01.31.18
QUIZ: Which Black Superhero Are You?
 1 day ago
01.31.18
Did You Know That These Stars Dated?
 1 day ago
01.31.18
RIP Rasual Butler & Leah LaBelle: A Look…
 1 day ago
01.31.18
SYTYCD’s Sheaden Gabriel Dances His Heart Out To…
 1 day ago
01.31.18
Tami Roman Gives Her #WednesdayWisdom For Managing Social…
 1 day ago
01.31.18
Rihanna’s Greatest Instagram Clapbacks
 1 day ago
01.31.18
Forget Joanne: Tameka Foster Proves That She’s The…
 1 day ago
01.31.18
photos