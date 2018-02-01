TBT: Leah LaBelle Aces ‘American Idol’ Audition Singing Whitney Houston

On Wednesday, two major talents were lost.

Singer Leah LaBelle was killed in a car accident along with her husband, former NBA star Rasual Butler.

Many folks took to social media to honor the lost couple, and to continue the tribute, we give you Leah’s amazing American Idol audition from 2004. Swipe through the Instagram post for video.

R.I.P. Leah and Rasual. You will be missed!

