Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

February Is Finally Here And Folks Are Overly Excited About The End Of January

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
celebration and greeting cards concept, Happy new year 2018 written with Sparkle firework on fireworks with dark background

Source: Photographer is my life. / Getty

Hello February! Is it just us, or does it feel like January lasted longer than all of 2017.

Some of us aren’t excited about the responsibilities that come with the first of the month:

But others feel like January 2018 was a lifetime in itself:

Are you team “Thank God January is done!” or “Ugh, it’s the first of the month?”

Hit the flip for more “January Is Over/Finally February” celebrations.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading February Is Finally Here And Folks Are Overly Excited About The End Of January

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Feel Better About Yourself: Check Out These Injuries…
 3 hours ago
02.01.18
February Is Finally Here And Folks Are Overly…
 3 hours ago
02.01.18
Michael B Jordan Talks Black Panther Then Shares…
 4 hours ago
02.01.18
January 2018 Had Some Of The Most Hilarious…
 5 hours ago
02.01.18
Someone Has To Give This Man A Record…
 6 hours ago
02.01.18
#TBT: Leah LaBelle Aces ‘American Idol’ Audition Singing…
 6 hours ago
02.01.18
Remember Sammie? Well, He’s All Grown Up Now…
 7 hours ago
02.01.18
Black Excellence: JAY-Z, Diddy & More Star In…
 7 hours ago
02.01.18
What If Cardi B’s Voice Replaced Alexa’s?
 19 hours ago
01.31.18
QUIZ: Which Black Superhero Are You?
 1 day ago
01.31.18
Did You Know That These Stars Dated?
 1 day ago
01.31.18
RIP Rasual Butler & Leah LaBelle: A Look…
 1 day ago
01.31.18
SYTYCD’s Sheaden Gabriel Dances His Heart Out To…
 1 day ago
01.31.18
Tami Roman Gives Her #WednesdayWisdom For Managing Social…
 1 day ago
01.31.18
Rihanna’s Greatest Instagram Clapbacks
 1 day ago
01.31.18
Forget Joanne: Tameka Foster Proves That She’s The…
 1 day ago
01.31.18
photos