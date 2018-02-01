Feel Better About Yourself: Check Out These Injuries Caused By The Least Athletic Things Possible

2 reads Leave a comment
Sometimes the only moderately positive thing about getting injured is the fact that you can get a good story out of it. But not all broken legs can be caused by something crazy like falling while being chased by a lion…or something wild like that.
The fact of the matter is that some people have injuries and the least entertaining stories to go with them. If you’ve even broken anything and had a terrible story to accompany it–you’re not alone.
A Twitter user named Anthony F. Irwin posed a question to the community: what’s your least athletic injury? As you can imagine, the replies are pretty hilarious.
Sometimes you’re on your way to do something athletic and it just isn’t in the cards…
Or sometimes, you just finished doing something athletic and get humbled real quick
Or maybe your experience taught you that you should never try something athletic at all
Whatever the case, just know that a lot of us are suffering from injuries with super lame stories behind them. But the least we could do is give someone else a laugh
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – Add Yours