SYTYCD’s Sheaden Gabriel Dances His Heart Out To H.E.R.’s ‘Focus’

Sheaden Gabriel let his talent be known on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation back in 2016.

Despite not taking home the grand prize, the young dancer is still showing off his amazing skills. Recently, he brought all the feels to H.E.R.’s track “Focus” and we’re so here for the raw talent! Check out Sheaden’s moves for yourself below.

Seems like his career is just getting started!

