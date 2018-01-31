Entertainment News
RIP Rasual Butler & Leah LaBelle: A Look At Some Of The Couples Beautiful Moments Together

Global Grind
2017 NBA Awards

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

On Wednesday, the tragic news broke that former NBA star Rasual Butler his wife Leah LaBelle were both killed in a single car crash in Studio City, CA.

According to TMZ, Butler lost control of his Range Rover around 2 AM, struck a parking meter and slammed into a wall — then the car flipped.

Former teammates and friends of both Butler and LaBelle took to social media to send their condolences.

Leah was a budding singer and former American Idol star. Her husband Rasual played in the NBA from 2002-2016.

Rasual leaves behind his daughter, Raven, from a previous relationship. Our thoughts and prayers are with both families.

In honor of their time here on Earth with us, check out some of the couple’s most beautiful moments together.

photos