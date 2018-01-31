RIP Rasual Butler & Leah LaBelle: A Look At Some Of The Couples Beautiful Moments Together

On Wednesday, the tragic news broke that former NBA star Rasual Butler his wife Leah LaBelle were both killed in a single car crash in Studio City, CA.
According to TMZ, Butler lost control of his Range Rover around 2 AM, struck a parking meter and slammed into a wall — then the car flipped.
Former teammates and friends of both Butler and LaBelle took to social media to send their condolences.
Leah was a budding singer and former American Idol star. Her husband Rasual played in the NBA from 2002-2016.
Rasual leaves behind his daughter, Raven, from a previous relationship. Our thoughts and prayers are with both families.
In honor of their time here on Earth with us, check out some of the couple’s most beautiful moments together.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »