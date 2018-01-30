Millennials Give Ultimate Clapback When A Show Asks If They’re Useless

Good Morning Britain decided to try their luck on these Twitter streets and it didn’t go well.

The early morning show tweeted out a question that rubbed people the wrong way.

Are millennials (those aged in the 18-35 range) useless? — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 30, 2018

Then to add fire to the flame, they continued with this…

Millennials can do anything… so long as there's wifi to access Google and YouTube, right? — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 30, 2018

Well, millennials came armed and ready with clapbacks for the ages. Swipe through to peep what they had to say!

