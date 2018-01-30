Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

DMX Taken Into Custody: A Look Back At When He Was Brutally Honest About His Drug Addiction

Our prayers are with X.

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment

DMX was taken into custody on Tuesday morning, January 30, after he reportedly failed drug tests, a violation of his probation in a tax evasion case. TMZ reports that due to DMX testing positive for opiates, cocaine, and oxycodone, a judge has ruled that he is a flight risk. “DMX was supposed to be completing rehab while he was out on bail in his tax evasion case. He’d been given some leeway to travel for performances as of late,” the site goes on to say. X’s attorney Murray Richmond commented that he is “saddened,” “disappointed,” and planning on “dealing with this accordingly.”

Take a trip down memory lane with X in his 1998 “Slippin’” video up top where he talks about many of his own personal trials and tribulations, including drug addiction at a young age.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading DMX Taken Into Custody: A Look Back At When He Was Brutally Honest About His Drug Addiction

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
DMX Taken Into Custody: A Look Back At…
 9 hours ago
01.30.18
Millennials Give Ultimate Clapback When A Show Asks…
 9 hours ago
01.30.18
Would You Pass Up $50,000 For A 10…
 10 hours ago
01.30.18
These Celebs Could Totally Star In 90’s TV…
 10 hours ago
01.30.18
Here’s What People Are Saying About ‘Black Panther’…
 11 hours ago
01.30.18
Ryan Coogler Explain Why He Was Nervous Before…
 11 hours ago
01.30.18
Angela Bassett Talks Black Panther & Playing Queen…
 11 hours ago
01.30.18
Beyoncé Stans Have Found A Kindred Spirit In…
 11 hours ago
01.30.18
You’re Not Alone: Have You Ever Interacted With…
 11 hours ago
01.30.18
New ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Trailer Brings The…
 12 hours ago
01.30.18
16 items
Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere
 14 hours ago
01.30.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Offers Seemingly Genuine Apology…
 16 hours ago
01.30.18
No Filter: 8 Sundance Movies To Look Out…
 1 day ago
01.29.18
When A Drake Line Threatens Your Relationship
 1 day ago
01.29.18
LOL: Waffle House Employees Take On The #NewFreezer…
 1 day ago
01.29.18
Happy Birthday, Oprah: Ms. Winfrey Gets Endless B-Day…
 1 day ago
01.29.18
photos