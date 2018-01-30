New ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Trailer Brings The Action Big And Small

One of the summer’s most anticipated movies finally got a trailer release on Tuesday.

Ant-Man and the Wasp serves as a sequel to 2015’s successful Ant-Man, with Paul Rudd reprising his role as the title character and Evangeline Lilly taking on the role of The Wasp. The sequel immediately follow the events in Captain America: Civil War and it’ll revolve around Ant-Man trying to balance his life as a father at home with his life as Ant-Man when he’s hit with a new mission.

You can check out the trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp below and be sure to catch it in theaters July 6!

