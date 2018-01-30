Entertainment News
You’re Not Alone: Have You Ever Interacted With The FBI Agent In Your Webcam?

Might as well keep the FBI entertained

US Federal Agency and World Group Buildings

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

We all know the ongoing joke that the FBI is secretly watching all of us through our computer screens–even though for most of us that would mean someone staring at us watching TV and eating all day long.

Though the idea of the FBI watching through our webcams is initially a scary one, a lot of people have embraced it and turned it into a jovial relationship between a person and their secret little computer friend. In all reality, most of us aren’t important enough to have an FBI agent assigned to watch out every move….but what if that was actually happening?

Some of us would send some kindness our agent’s way

And for some of us, we’d use our FBI agent as a pal to gossip with

And some of us are still a little freaked out by the idea…

A lot of us are sure since they’re watching us 24/7, they’re probably a little disappointed

And even when we’re over being watched and just wanna be alone, we’ll always come back

