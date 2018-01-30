You’re Not Alone: Have You Ever Interacted With The FBI Agent In Your Webcam?

We all know the ongoing joke that the FBI is secretly watching all of us through our computer screens–even though for most of us that would mean someone staring at us watching TV and eating all day long.

Though the idea of the FBI watching through our webcams is initially a scary one, a lot of people have embraced it and turned it into a jovial relationship between a person and their secret little computer friend. In all reality, most of us aren’t important enough to have an FBI agent assigned to watch out every move….but what if that was actually happening?

Some of us would send some kindness our agent’s way

Sometimes before I leave the house I wave to my laptop camera just to brighten the day of the FBI agent. Friendliness is contagious you know. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) January 26, 2018

Guys, I just sneezed in front of my laptop's webcam and I kid you not… the FBI Agent said "Bless You". If that isn't goals, idk what is — Mike (@michaelvito) January 26, 2018

And for some of us, we’d use our FBI agent as a pal to gossip with

My boyfriend: *leaves the room* The fbi agent in my webcam: No I totally see what you mean. Me: right? He's weird today. How's your husband? FBI agent: he wants us to open our marriage Me: that's rough janet. — Josh Hall (@joshwillhall) January 28, 2018

And some of us are still a little freaked out by the idea…

omfg i thought my fbi agent was trying to contact me but it was a pic i sent to myself from my laptop bye pic.twitter.com/hh3hGIxHrH — olivia (@debutgucci) January 29, 2018

A lot of us are sure since they’re watching us 24/7, they’re probably a little disappointed

hey fbi agent in my webcam can you send me an edible arrangement i’m having a pretty rough week — ryan (@yeetztweetz) January 26, 2018

The FBI agent assigned to my laptop hearing the office theme song for the 50th time in one day pic.twitter.com/5KmfgqeegH — waitamini (@darIingemini) January 29, 2018

Me: *opens laptop* FBI Agent: Oh he’s finally gonna do his homework Me: *Opens up Netflix and disappoints yet another person in my life* — Alex Gonzalez (@aleksglz8) January 28, 2018

And even when we’re over being watched and just wanna be alone, we’ll always come back

*taking tape off my laptop camera so my assigned fbi agent can see me again*

im sorry. i was upset. i shouldnt have taken it out on u by blocking u out of my life. i wasnt mad at u.. i was mad at myself — jomny sun (@jonnysun) January 26, 2018

*puts sticky note over webcam* FBI agent: are you mad at me? — Omer Gorashi (@omer___go) January 23, 2018

