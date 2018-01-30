Beyoncé Stans Have Found A Kindred Spirit In This Elderly White Woman

1 reads Leave a comment
Per usual, Beyoncé broke the Internet this past weekend with stunning Grammy photos.
She took to Instagram to share her looks and one photo in particular had a photo bomb that went viral.
While Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z were supposedly making their way to an event, the photographer snapped a photo and one hilarious woman was caught in the corner of the pic.
The photo has since gone viral and once again, the jaw dropping effect Beyoncé has on people has resulted in an iconic image.
Beyoncé stans far and wide could relate to this random unidentified elderly lady. Swipe through to read some reactions.
