Beyoncé Stans Have Found A Kindred Spirit In This Elderly White Woman

Per usual, Beyoncé broke the Internet this past weekend with stunning Grammy photos.

She took to Instagram to share her looks and one photo in particular had a photo bomb that went viral.

While Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z were supposedly making their way to an event, the photographer snapped a photo and one hilarious woman was caught in the corner of the pic.

Me. BEYONCÉ!? 😩 A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:16pm PST

The photo has since gone viral and once again, the jaw dropping effect Beyoncé has on people has resulted in an iconic image.

Beyoncé stans far and wide could relate to this random unidentified elderly lady. Swipe through to read some reactions.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: