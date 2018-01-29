Death Of The Thirst Trap: Men On Twitter Are Having Irrelevant Convos Under Girls’ Photos Just To Make Them Mad

Girls (and guys) posting attractive and/or suggestive pictures on Twitter and Instagram are commonly known as thirst traps. Usually when one explores the comments underneath these pictures, it’s a battleground of everyone and their mama shooting their shot at the fine specimen in the photo. If we’re being honest, it can be a real confidence boost to get those thirsty comments underneath a picture, but some men are determined to change just how easily they give out compliments.

Check out this Twitter user’s photo….

tell me how you like it daddy. pic.twitter.com/AnLxBRCpa3 — kai. (@glitchfuI) January 23, 2018

From the picture and the caption combined, you can imagine what sort of replies would be underneath…but think again. Check out what dudes were really saying underneath this girl’s selfie.

Personally, I like my hip hop more lyrically driven, although I completely understand why a lot of people like to focus on sound over substance. End of the day it's just preference I suppose, which is why the Drake v. Kendrick debate will never end. I think there's room for both. — ℭhris¹³⁸ Da Chicken Whisperer (@MrChristopherX) January 25, 2018

4-3-3 which gives Paul Pogba more freedom. — Simen🇳🇴 (@MainManLindelof) January 25, 2018

Does anyone have tips on how to make parmesan chicken lasagna? — Elijah (@Lasagna) January 25, 2018

And she’s not the only one who has men talking about sports, video games, and food recipes underneath her pictures. Check out another one.

Anybody on here played the new Call Of Duty yet? I’m mad late — Raymond Red Reddington 🚫🚫 (@BrickCity11B) January 27, 2018

Who under this thread know anything about cars? — Griff 🦍 (@BIG_GRIFF_) January 27, 2018

Why tf is draymond green an all star but not pg?! — Pepto (@summermaplewood) January 27, 2018

Yep, men are going out of their way to have completely unrelated conversations underneath thirst traps….and to be honest, it’s pretty hilarious.

Her: men need to stop sexualizing woman. I don’t post my body for you, I post it for me. Men: bet! Her: *Posts half naked thirst trap* Men: anybody wanna run squads in fortnite? Her: pic.twitter.com/SO8ctXQRqo — OMG its Khairy 💓 (@ComedianKhairy) January 28, 2018

Homophobia is disgusting and putrid to your WCW until niggas stopped responding lustfully to her thirst trap. Now everybody is “gay” because they’d rather discuss soccer and video games than them same oiled up ass cheeks we been seeing since ‘13. — Ash Money Records ™️ (@LightsPlease___) January 28, 2018

So next time you think about posting that photo of you looking all cute, maybe this twice. Or just stick to Instagram.

Good luck ladies!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: