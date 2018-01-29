Happy Birthday, Oprah: Ms. Winfrey Gets Endless B-Day Love From All Her Famous Friends

0 reads Leave a comment
On Januray 29, Oprah Winfrey turns 64 years old! A timeless beauty and an inspiration to us all, there’s no doubt that she deserves to be celebrated way more than once a year–but her birthday especially deserves some extra love.
Everyone from Marc Jacobs to Ellen DeGeneres has made sure they get their birthday wishes to the queen today, and that barely scratches the surface as far as people who made their O love known today.
Peep all of the famous friends who wished Ms. Winfrey a happy birthday and make sure you get in their with your birthday wishes, too, before she’s president–you know, so you can get on her good side.
