Happy Birthday, Oprah: Ms. Winfrey Gets Endless B-Day Love From All Her Famous Friends

On Januray 29, Oprah Winfrey turns 64 years old! A timeless beauty and an inspiration to us all, there’s no doubt that she deserves to be celebrated way more than once a year–but her birthday especially deserves some extra love.

Everyone from Marc Jacobs to Ellen DeGeneres has made sure they get their birthday wishes to the queen today, and that barely scratches the surface as far as people who made their O love known today.

Peep all of the famous friends who wished Ms. Winfrey a happy birthday and make sure you get in their with your birthday wishes, too, before she’s president–you know, so you can get on her good side.

64 years ago today Orpah (not Oprah) Winfrey was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi to a housemaid named Vernita. For the first 6 years of her life, she was raised in poverty by her grandma Hattie Mae who gave her a love for books. Today, she's the richest black woman on the planet pic.twitter.com/8upTX7Kyah — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 29, 2018

She lives her life like she’s holding hands w/ a friend. Trusting it. Listening to it. Loving it through storms + sunshine. May we treat our lives like a friend. Blow out the candles on each day with this much grace + gusto. She shows us how. Happy Bday, @Oprah. At you, I marvel. pic.twitter.com/LM71R09WRO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 29, 2018

Happy Birthday to the one and only @Oprah. 💜 Your light shines so bright in this world.✨Thank you for inspiring me to do more for others, for teaching me that I have courage to be bold, and for making me the best margarita I have had in years. 😁🍹Shine on, my brilliant friend! pic.twitter.com/tBxq5HXubH — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 29, 2018

Happy birthday to my friend, my neighbor, and my emergency contact at the dentist. @Oprah pic.twitter.com/ldfcVx2ndM — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 29, 2018

