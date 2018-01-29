Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Happy Birthday, Oprah: Ms. Winfrey Gets Endless B-Day Love From All Her Famous Friends

If you don't like Oprah, you're on your own

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBES-PRESSROOM

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

On Januray 29, Oprah Winfrey turns 64 years old! A timeless beauty and an inspiration to us all, there’s no doubt that she deserves to be celebrated way more than once a year–but her birthday especially deserves some extra love.

Everyone from Marc Jacobs to Ellen DeGeneres has made sure they get their birthday wishes to the queen today, and that barely scratches the surface as far as people who made their O love known today.

Peep all of the famous friends who wished Ms. Winfrey a happy birthday and make sure you get in their with your birthday wishes, too, before she’s president–you know, so you can get on her good side.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Oprah: Ms. Winfrey Gets Endless B-Day Love From All Her Famous Friends

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
No Filter: 8 Sundance Movies To Look Out…
 5 hours ago
01.29.18
When A Drake Line Threatens Your Relationship
 5 hours ago
01.29.18
LOL: Waffle House Employees Take On The #NewFreezer…
 7 hours ago
01.29.18
Happy Birthday, Oprah: Ms. Winfrey Gets Endless B-Day…
 7 hours ago
01.29.18
Death Of The Thirst Trap: Men On Twitter…
 9 hours ago
01.29.18
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Backstage & Audience
Migos’ Album: Culture II
 23 hours ago
01.28.18
Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show
Beyoncé at the Grammys
 1 day ago
01.28.18
This 67-Year-Old Woman Has Better Moves Than Your…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Watch This Soulful Serenade From Jamie Foxx If…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Have You Ever Seen A Rat Take A…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Here’s How Jay-Z Really Feels About Donald Trump
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Watch Diddy Provide The Moves For Our Sunday…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
5 Relatable Tweets That Will Make You Feel…
 2 days ago
01.27.18
Have You Seen This Rare Footage Of Michael…
 2 days ago
01.27.18
These Two Girls Going At It Judo-Style Is…
 2 days ago
01.27.18
photos