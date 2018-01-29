Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL: Waffle House Employees Take On The #NewFreezer Challenge And It’s Super Lit

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Retail Signs

Source: David Kozlowski / Getty

Rich The Kid had no idea that his “New Freezer” track would take off the way it did. But thanks to social media, the #NewFreezer challenge has everyone bopping to the infectious beat — even Waffle House employees.

Shout out the good folks in Baton Rouge. This is epic.

#PressPlay: Waffle House LITTY 🤣

A post shared by Positive Quotes (@spiritualword) on

 

Hit the flip for more.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading LOL: Waffle House Employees Take On The #NewFreezer Challenge And It’s Super Lit

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
No Filter: 8 Sundance Movies To Look Out…
 5 hours ago
01.29.18
When A Drake Line Threatens Your Relationship
 5 hours ago
01.29.18
LOL: Waffle House Employees Take On The #NewFreezer…
 7 hours ago
01.29.18
Happy Birthday, Oprah: Ms. Winfrey Gets Endless B-Day…
 7 hours ago
01.29.18
Death Of The Thirst Trap: Men On Twitter…
 9 hours ago
01.29.18
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Backstage & Audience
Migos’ Album: Culture II
 23 hours ago
01.28.18
Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show
Beyoncé at the Grammys
 1 day ago
01.28.18
This 67-Year-Old Woman Has Better Moves Than Your…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Watch This Soulful Serenade From Jamie Foxx If…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Have You Ever Seen A Rat Take A…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Here’s How Jay-Z Really Feels About Donald Trump
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Watch Diddy Provide The Moves For Our Sunday…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
5 Relatable Tweets That Will Make You Feel…
 2 days ago
01.27.18
Have You Seen This Rare Footage Of Michael…
 2 days ago
01.27.18
These Two Girls Going At It Judo-Style Is…
 2 days ago
01.27.18
photos