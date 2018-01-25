Music
Home > Music

Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say Something” With Chris Stapleton

The Man Of The Woods has something to say

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
American Express x Justin Timberlake 'Man Of The Woods' Listening Session at Clarkson Square

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Following him formerly teasing this specific collaboration, Justin Timberlake has finally released his video for a new track with Chris Stapleton, “Say Something.” In anticipation of his Super Bowl performance next week, and the release of his upcoming album Man of the Woods, the song gives another preview of what fans can expect of his upcoming project.

The song is produced by longtime Timberlake collaborator Timbaland along with Danja. The track is an unexpected mix of sounds that goes along with the woodsy title of the album, more so  than JT’s previous singles “Filthy” and “Supplies.” As the song continues, country singer Chris Stapleton joins along with a choir.

The video dropped at the same time as the song, and the Arturo Perez Jr.-directed visual extremely simple in its aesthetics. The camera follows Timberlake as he walks through an empty building with an acoustic guitar in hand. This visual could not be a more different approach than the two  previous singles for the album, which were equally outlandish when they were released.

Watch the whole video with Justin and Stapleton for yourself below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say Something” With Chris Stapleton

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
FYI: A Few Things You Probably Should Know…
 2 hours ago
01.25.18
How Many Reese Witherspoon Legs Do You See…
 3 hours ago
01.25.18
8 Photos Of Kerry Washington Before She Went…
 3 hours ago
01.25.18
LMAO: When Posing With Your Crew Goes Wrong
 3 hours ago
01.25.18
Incredible Dancers Put A New Spin On Alicia…
 3 hours ago
01.25.18
Thanks To China, The World Is Closer To…
 4 hours ago
01.25.18
8 Videos That Prove Jenifer Lewis Is The…
 5 hours ago
01.25.18
The Most Epic Dance Battles Go Down Late…
 8 hours ago
01.25.18
Umm: Now You Can Kiss Folks Through The…
 8 hours ago
01.25.18
Oprah Says She Won’t Be Running For President…
 8 hours ago
01.25.18
‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin Joins ‘Girls Trip’ Team…
 8 hours ago
01.25.18
LOL: This Video Is For All The Ladies…
 8 hours ago
01.25.18
These College Students Are Not Smarter Than A…
 8 hours ago
01.25.18
Try This Viral ‘Simpsons’ Challenge To Help You…
 9 hours ago
01.25.18
Respect: JAY-Z Calls LeBron The “Most Unselfish King…
 17 hours ago
01.24.18
#It’sNotOKToBeYou: 5 Kinds Of People Twitter Folk Say…
 1 day ago
01.24.18
photos