Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say Something” With Chris Stapleton

Following him formerly teasing this specific collaboration, Justin Timberlake has finally released his video for a new track with Chris Stapleton, “Say Something.” In anticipation of his Super Bowl performance next week, and the release of his upcoming album Man of the Woods, the song gives another preview of what fans can expect of his upcoming project.

The song is produced by longtime Timberlake collaborator Timbaland along with Danja. The track is an unexpected mix of sounds that goes along with the woodsy title of the album, more so than JT’s previous singles “Filthy” and “Supplies.” As the song continues, country singer Chris Stapleton joins along with a choir.

The video dropped at the same time as the song, and the Arturo Perez Jr.-directed visual extremely simple in its aesthetics. The camera follows Timberlake as he walks through an empty building with an acoustic guitar in hand. This visual could not be a more different approach than the two previous singles for the album, which were equally outlandish when they were released.

Watch the whole video with Justin and Stapleton for yourself below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: