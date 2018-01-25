8 Videos That Prove Jenifer Lewis Is The Mother Of Black Hollywood

0 reads Leave a comment
Jenifer Lewis is one of those actresses who has managed to stand the test of time in Hollywood — all while maintaining her sanity and humor.
Today marks the legend’s 61st birthday, and there’s no doubt about it that she’s earned the title as the Mother of Black Hollywood.
With a three-decade long catalog such as hers, it’s no surprise that younger Hollywood stars look to her to tell it like it is.
Check out these videos of Ms. Lewis being the strong, funny mama that we all need sometimes.
