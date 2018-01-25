Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Veda Loca In The Morning: Michael Blackson In The Studio

farlinave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Comedian Michael Blackson is in the DFW and he stopped by 97.9 The Beat to kick some jokes with Veda Loca in the Morning. He’ll be performing at the Arlington Improv, so if you get a chance—go check him out this week (or weekend).

Click here to get tickets and showtimes.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

Shaquille O'Neal Presents All Star Comedy Jam Tour 2012 - Chicago, IL

The Many Faces Of Comedian Michael Blackson (Photo Gallery)

16 photos Launch gallery

The Many Faces Of Comedian Michael Blackson (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Veda Loca In The Morning: Michael Blackson In The Studio

The Many Faces Of Comedian Michael Blackson (Photo Gallery)

 

arlington improv , comedy , Michael Blackson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Most Epic Dance Battles Go Down Late…
 2 hours ago
01.25.18
Umm: Now You Can Kiss Folks Through The…
 2 hours ago
01.25.18
Oprah Says She Won’t Be Running For President…
 2 hours ago
01.25.18
‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin Joins ‘Girls Trip’ Team…
 3 hours ago
01.25.18
LOL: This Video Is For All The Ladies…
 3 hours ago
01.25.18
These College Students Are Not Smarter Than A…
 3 hours ago
01.25.18
Try This Viral ‘Simpsons’ Challenge To Help You…
 3 hours ago
01.25.18
Respect: JAY-Z Calls LeBron The “Most Unselfish King…
 11 hours ago
01.24.18
#It’sNotOKToBeYou: 5 Kinds Of People Twitter Folk Say…
 21 hours ago
01.24.18
Chadwick Boseman Tells You Everything You Need To…
 22 hours ago
01.24.18
Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album Now Has A Title…
 22 hours ago
01.24.18
Childhood Ruined: Barney Is Slinging Raw D For…
 23 hours ago
01.24.18
You’ll Be Inviting Every Person Named Adam To…
 24 hours ago
01.24.18
Here’s Why Mary J. Blige’s Oscar Nomination Is…
 1 day ago
01.24.18
If You’re Friends Don’t Support You Like This…
 1 day ago
01.24.18
Happy National Pie Day From The Rock
 2 days ago
01.23.18
photos