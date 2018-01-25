Veda Loca In The Morning: Michael Blackson In The Studio

0 reads Leave a comment
S/O comedian @michaelblackson for coming thru the studio and hanging out with us this morning! Catch him this weekend at the @improvtx Wake up with #VedaLocaInTheMorning weekdays 5am-10am on @979thebeat w/ @vedaloca @jkruzonair @djkayotik @jazziblack #EverydayWeLit #LiveAndLoca #WakeNBakeMix #DFW @liveandloca 🎥cred: @ovidmedia
Comedian Michael Blackson is in the DFW and he stopped by 97.9 The Beat to kick some jokes with Veda Loca in the Morning. He’ll be performing at the Arlington Improv, so if you get a chance—go check him out this week (or weekend).
Click here to get tickets and showtimes.
The Many Faces Of Comedian Michael Blackson (Photo Gallery)
1. Shaquille O'Neal Presents All Star Comedy Jam Tour 2012 - Chicago, ILSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - ShowSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. Hologram USA's Gala Preview - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. Comedian Michael BlacksonSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. Miami Festival Of LaughsSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. 'Grow House' New York Special ScreeningSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. BIG3 - Week FourSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. 50 Cent Annual Christmas HangoverSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards - Backstage & AudienceSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. Shaquille O'Neal All Star Comedy JamSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. Living With Funny - Season 1Source:Getty 11 of 16
12. Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Chargers vs New York Giants - October 8, 2017Source:Getty 12 of 16
13. Shaquille O'Neal Presents All Star Comedy Jam Tour 2012 - Chicago, ILSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. BET 'Music Moguls' Premiere EventSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. BIG3 - Week FourSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. BET Networks' 'The Westbrooks' Screening And ReceptionSource:Getty 16 of 16
