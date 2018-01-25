Umm: Now You Can Kiss Folks Through The Internet With This Weird Device

Robots are all the rage these days when it comes to replacing humans in the workplace.

The feeling when you realize the robots will steal your job pic.twitter.com/NjlHsItd1y — Roberto Alonso González Lezcano (@robertoglezcano) January 20, 2018

AI’s are even on the come up in the sex industry:

Sex Doll is fine..

Sex Will give me no STD.

Sex Doll won't get jealous..

Sex Doll is always in the mood..

Sex Doll won't take my money..

Be like #Sexdoll…

Who's getting me one for Valentine 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Z1j4fnbR4B — Stylish🇬🇧🇬🇭 (@mshvma) January 15, 2018

But have you ever seen a kissing device that helps you smooch people long distance? Introducing the Kissenger.

If the concept seems familiar to you, hit the flip to refresh your memory.

