The Wake Up: Last Slave Ship Found?

This is a reminder of the nation's slavery past.

Last Slave Ship Discovered?

Wreckage of the last slave ship, Clotilda that came to America may have been found in Alabama by a local reporter more than a century after it crashed in 1860, according to archaeologists.

I’m quaking with excitement,” historian John Sledge told Al.com. “This would be a story of world historical significance, if this is the Clotilda. It’s certainly in the right vicinity … We always knew it should be right around there.”

The 110 slaves on the Clotilda forced to go to Mobile, Alabama were freed when the Civil War ended in 1865. This discovery is a striking reminder of the nation’s slavery past.

