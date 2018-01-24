News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Mo’Nique Sets The Internet On Fire With Her Campaign Against Netflix

Folks have a lot to say.

Global Grind Staff
5 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Mo’Nique is causing a wave of emotions across the social media realm.

The comedian and actress put Netflix on blast this week for not paying her as much as her White and male counterparts. Since her “boycott Netflix” campaign started, she’s gotten reactions from celebrities and social media users alike.

The comments have ranged from serious support to hilarious memes. Swipe through to watch her initial argument, followed by the most intense reactions from the Internet!

Mo'Nique , NetFlix

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Mo’Nique Sets The Internet On Fire With Her Campaign Against Netflix

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
#It’sNotOKToBeYou: 5 Kinds Of People Twitter Folk Say…
 3 hours ago
01.24.18
Chadwick Boseman Tells You Everything You Need To…
 4 hours ago
01.24.18
Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album Now Has A Title…
 4 hours ago
01.24.18
Childhood Ruined: Barney Is Slinging Raw D For…
 5 hours ago
01.24.18
You’ll Be Inviting Every Person Named Adam To…
 6 hours ago
01.24.18
Here’s Why Mary J. Blige’s Oscar Nomination Is…
 6 hours ago
01.24.18
If You’re Friends Don’t Support You Like This…
 9 hours ago
01.24.18
Happy National Pie Day From The Rock
 1 day ago
01.23.18
6 Signs You’re Seriously Low On Funds
 1 day ago
01.23.18
One 9-Year-Old Had The Crowd Hype With Her…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Athletes Love To Dance Like They’re Getting Paid…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
People Share Their Job Interview Flubs With The…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
#TuesdayThoughts: Biggie Drops Knowledge About Hustling & Giving…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Watch Tiffany Haddish On “Drunk History” Tonight
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Kim Kardashian Follows Power 106 Host J Cruz…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
HennyPalooza Is Now DussePalooza & The Internet Is…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
photos