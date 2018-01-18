Entertainment News
See The Steamy Choreography To "The Weekend" That Got SZA's Attention

2017 BET Awards - Show

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

SZA‘s debut album CTRL dropped back in June 2017 and folks still can’t get enough of her sultry records.

The Grammys are next week and it’s looking like Ms. Solana will be taking home at least one out of five awards that night.  In honor of “The Weekend” snagging the Grammy nod for Best R&B performance, check out these ladies’ sizzling hot routine to the hit song in this throwback video.

 

 

The hot choreography, by Nicole Kirkland, was seductive enough to get SZA’s attention on Twitter. Hit the flip to see her response.

