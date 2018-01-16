Entertainment News
Missed The NAACP Image Awards? Here Are A Few Highlights

49th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

The 49th NAACP Image Awards were held Monday night in Los Angeles and it was an event filled with Black Excellence. Since the ceremony was held on the birthday of Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., the theme for the night was #RepresentTheDream. We must say, everyone involved did just that.

The ladies of Black Hollywood played no games as they stunned on the red carpet.

Elegance! #ATT #humanityofconnection #imageawards

A post shared by NAACP Image Awards (@naacpimageawards) on

 

Black girl magic! #humanityofconnection #imageawards #ATT

A post shared by NAACP Image Awards (@naacpimageawards) on

 

The one & only @issarae #imageawards #ATT #humanityofconnection

A post shared by NAACP Image Awards (@naacpimageawards) on

 

Yes!! We are here for it! #imageawards #ATT #humanityofconnection

A post shared by NAACP Image Awards (@naacpimageawards) on

 

The guys held it down too, including Sterling K. Brown, Marcus Scribner and TV One’s correspondent for the evening, Terrence J.

Black Excellence #imageawards #ATT #humanityofconnection

A post shared by NAACP Image Awards (@naacpimageawards) on

@marcusscribner hits the red carpet! #imageawards #ATT #humanityofconnection

A post shared by NAACP Image Awards (@naacpimageawards) on

We are moments away! #imageawards #ATT #HumanityOfConnection

A post shared by NAACP Image Awards (@naacpimageawards) on

 

The night’s big winners included ABC’s Black-ish, Power, Get Out and Girls Trip. On behalf of the ladies of Girls Trip, producer Will Packer showed love to black women around the world, giving an inspiring speech that left everyone mesmerized.

 

Ava DuVernay won Entertainer of the Year, a well-deserved award for one of the most the hard-working women in film.

 

#TimesUp also made its way to the Image Awards, as we continue to stand up for women in Hollyowod.

