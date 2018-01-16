Missed The NAACP Image Awards? Here Are A Few Highlights

The 49th NAACP Image Awards were held Monday night in Los Angeles and it was an event filled with Black Excellence. Since the ceremony was held on the birthday of Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., the theme for the night was #RepresentTheDream. We must say, everyone involved did just that.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The ladies of Black Hollywood played no games as they stunned on the red carpet.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The guys held it down too, including Sterling K. Brown, Marcus Scribner and TV One’s correspondent for the evening, Terrence J.

The night’s big winners included ABC’s Black-ish, Power, Get Out and Girls Trip. On behalf of the ladies of Girls Trip, producer Will Packer showed love to black women around the world, giving an inspiring speech that left everyone mesmerized.

Ava DuVernay won Entertainer of the Year, a well-deserved award for one of the most the hard-working women in film.

#TimesUp also made its way to the Image Awards, as we continue to stand up for women in Hollyowod.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: