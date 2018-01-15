Entertainment News
LL Cool J’s 50th Birthday

The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live! - Show

Source: Michael Caulfield / Getty

A big birthday shout out to LL Cool J. He was born James Todd Smith on January 14, 1968. Now what does that mean? Well it means that LL Cool J is now 50 years old. A huge milestone age wise.
He commented “great day today turned fifty feeling amazing” on a twitter video. He shared some inspirational words about putting work in.

LL Cool J got a lot of birthday wishes as well. The happy birthdays came from magazines, other platforms, and celebrities including Ice Cube. He’s expressed how grateful he is to come to this point. He’s getting a lot of clout for his birthday as he should.

