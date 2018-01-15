LL Cool J’s 50th Birthday

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A big birthday shout out to LL Cool J. He was born James Todd Smith on January 14, 1968. Now what does that mean? Well it means that LL Cool J is now 50 years old. A huge milestone age wise.

He commented “great day today turned fifty feeling amazing” on a twitter video. He shared some inspirational words about putting work in.

If i got hit with a pie in my face at the end of this video it would have been perfect 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cEjhjrqGEf — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) January 14, 2018 LL Cool J got a lot of birthday wishes as well. The happy birthdays came from magazines, other platforms, and celebrities including Ice Cube. He’s expressed how grateful he is to come to this point. He’s getting a lot of clout for his birthday as he should.

