TuesdayThoughts: Princess Nokia Shares Touching Poem On Depression

For anyone struggling to keep their head above water, Princess Nokia is here to let you know that you’re not alone.

The New York rapper posted a moving poem to her Instagram letting people know that she understands depression, but there’s always hope. Check out her powerful words below.

ramona flowers 🌻 A post shared by Ramona Flowers (@princessnokia) on Jan 9, 2018 at 8:10am PST

