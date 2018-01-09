Music
This Smooth Cover Of “Focus” By H.E.R. Will Get Your Tuesday Started Right

Global Grind
Bryson Tiller In Concert - Louisville, KY

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

Thank You Jasmine Thao for sultry Tuesday vibes.

 

Continue reading This Smooth Cover Of "Focus" By H.E.R. Will Get Your Tuesday Started Right

photos