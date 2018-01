South Oak Cliff High School Temporarily Closed For Major Renovation [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS 11, South Oak Cliff High School will be temporarily closed for major renovation. This is a huge breakthrough for parents, as well as staff, who have been asking for this–for a while, citing problems like contaminated water and asbestos. Students will be temporarily attending class at Village Fair for the next year and a half, which is located about a mile away.

The newly renovated South Oak Cliff High School is scheduled to open August 2019.

