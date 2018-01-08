Bike Share Is Now Banned In Highland Park, New City Ordinance [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS 11, bike share is now banned in the city of Highland Park, per a new city ordinance.Residents have complained that they don’t want the clutter in their neighborhood and officials agree. Bikes seen will now be impounded and for a fee, can be returned the owner.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

